Gambia: Brikama Health Centre Boosted With Over D50 Million Worth of Medical Equipment

Seattle based Gambians from Brikama, referred to as 'Brikama Seattle Society' [BSS] recently donated medical equipment to Brikama Health Centre worth $1.1 million [approximately D55, 000, 000].

The equipment according to the donors, is meant to strengthen the facility's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and address other health needs of the people of Brikama and its surrounding villages.

Amongst the items donated are N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable gloves, trauma kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and surgical gowns amongst others.

Receiving the items from donors, Lamin Sanyang, officer-in-charge of Brikama Health Centre expressed delight at the donation by natives of Brikama based in the U.S., while describing it as "timely intervention."

"This donation by Brikama Seattle Society is something I'm very happy with because it came at a time when we need it. We all know that we are in this pandemic period and these materials are much needed by the health centre during this pandemic," he noted.

Mr. Sanyang further said that the donated equipment will be used to at least prevent health care workers from getting certain infections, especially during this time of the pandemic.

He thanked the donors for the gesture, while looking forward to such assistance in many areas in the future.

Babucarr Njai, the president of the Brikama Seattle Society (BSS), said their main focus was to improve Brikama Health Centre for the people of Brikama and its surrounding villages.

According to him, even before the existence of the 'Gambia Women Lives Matter' movement, they had been focusing on refurbishing the maternity of the Health Centre.

"We put in beds at the maternity, with some very good electricity supply, we even provide them with some television sets for the patients to watch TV during their leisure time and know what is going on around the globe.

Njai revealed that they are currently installing solar panels to make sure that the Brikama maternity ward doesn't go out of light so as to help patients prevent lot of deaths during birth.

He finally said that when the pandemic hit the whole world, their main concern was The Gambia, more specifically Brikama and its surroundings by providing lots of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitisers amongst others.

