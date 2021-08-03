Gambia: Steve Biko Triumph Over LK Utd to Keep 1st Division Promotion Play-Off Ambitions

Steve Biko last Thursday triumphed over Latrikunda United 1-0 in their week twenty-eight match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field at Yundum to keep their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion play-off ambitions.

The Bakau giant killers required a win against the Latrikunda based-club to maintain their first division league promotion play-off aspirations.

Steve Biko scored one goal in the match without Latrikunda United replying to snatch the significant three points to keep their dreams of playing first division league promotion play-off.

The Bakau giant killers now clutched 42 points after twenty-eight league matches with two more matches to go before the end of the country's second tier.

Latrikunda United remain eighth-place on the second division league table with 36 points in twenty-eight league outings.