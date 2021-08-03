Gambia: Elite Utd Finishes 2nd, B.k. Milan, Tallinding Utd Relegated

As the Gambian Premier League 2020-2021 came to close over the weekend, Elite United finished second position in the league beating Hawks FC 1-0, while B.K.

Milan have also joined Tallinding United to play their next season football in the Second Division League after they were both defeated by Wallidan and Marimoo respectively.

Elite United have grabbed the contested second position of the league after defeating Hawks FC 1-0 in a game played at the Soma Mini-stadium on Saturday.

This victory moved Elite United to 2nd position with 42 points, leading Real de Banjul on goal-difference, while Hawks FC finished on 12th position with 26 points and also goal-difference ahead of relegated side B.K. Milan.

Real de Banjul also defeated Banjul United 4-1 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Ebrima Singhateh, Muhammed Lamin Demba and Kajally Drammeh scored for Real de Banjul during their last encounter of the season but couldn't finish in the second position they were anticipating.

This win helped Real de Banjul to finish the season in 3rd position with 42 points, levelling with Elite United, while Banjul United occupied 11th position with 28 points, two points above the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Wallidan FC also won B.K. Milan 3-1 in their final game of the season played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum.

Kabba Gibba opened the scoring for Wallidan in the 45th minute just before Ablie Manneh brace in the 54th and 65th minutes respectively, while Abdoulie Saidy scored the only consolation goal for B.K. Milan in the 89th minute.

The win finishes Wallidan on 4 position with 41 points, while the defeat finally relegated B.K. Milan to the second division league after collecting 26 points in 26 matches.

Gamtel FC beat Brikama United 2-1 in their league final encounter played at the Live Dream Sports Academy Complex in Basori.

This win maintains Gamtel FC in the 1st Division after collecting 31 points on 10th position while Brikama United sit 8th position with 33 points after 26 games.

Marimoo FC also defeated the already relegated side Tallinding United 3-0 in a game played at Qcity.

Goals from Adama Sidibeh, Cherno B. Jallow and Ousman Faal were enough to help the Manjai-based team maintain their position in the league after occupying 9 position with 31 points, while Talliding United who already relegated to the second tier collected 21 points and occupying at the rock-bottom (14th) position.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to the press on Sunday, the league leaders Fortune FC were playing their final encounter against Waa Banjul at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The game also coincided with the coronation of the league leaders Fortune FC for winning the league title.