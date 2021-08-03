Gambia: Gina Misses Out On 100 Million Olympics Finals

Gambia's track queen, Gina Bass finished 6th position in her 100 meters semifinal run on Saturday to miss out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games finals. She clocked 11.16 seconds in her latest run.

Earlier on Friday, Gina qualified for th

Steve Biko triumph over LK Utd to keep 1st Division promotion play-off ambitions

Elite Utd finishes 2nd, B.K. Milan, Tallinding Utd relegated

e 100 meters semifinals after finishing 4th in the round one heats. She clocked 11.12 seconds to set a new national record for The Gambia.

The track queen recorded her name in the history books in 2019 after winning the 200m gold at the Africa Games. She beat Ivorian Marie Josee Tallou, who was regarded as Africa's fastest, setting a new national record with a time of 22:58.

The 26-year old Gambian athlete, who competes in sprinting events won bronze in the 200 metres at the 2016 African Championships, therefore securing her qualification for the 2016 Summer Olympics and was the Gambian flag bearer.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she placed 52nd in the 200 metres heats and did not qualify for the semifinals.

Gina, is the first ever Gambian to qualify for the finals at the World Athletics Championships.

She currently holds national records in the 100 and 200 metres.

Gambia's track and field queen finished second position in the 100m event at the 12th edition of the Montreuil Meeting in France.

The Gambia's best female sprinter, clocked 11.30 seconds as she finished behind Marie Jose Talou, the sprinter she beat in 2019 during the 200m event at the 12th African Games in Rabat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gina has steadily improved her performance during her recent competitions in preparation for the Games. On 7th June in Prague, she clocked 22:76 in 200m improving on her timing. On 9th June she competed in Marseille France winning silver with a season's best timing of 11:21. On 20th June in Poland, Gina broke her season best clocking 11:17 wining Gold.

It could be recalled that in February this year, Gina won the 60m women final at the IAAF World Athletics Tour in France. It was the first time Gina is competing in 60m race. The sensational sprinter powered away to a 7.16sec win.

In a similar development, Ebrima Camara, Gambian's 100 meters athlete finished 6th position in his heats on the same day to miss out on the semifinals during his debut Olympic Games race.

The ambitious 24-year old athlete clocked 10.33 seconds during his race.

In another development, top Gambian swimmer Ebrima Sorry Buaro broke his personal best and national record but failed to reach the semifinals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He finished 4th position in his heats two on Friday with a timing of 27.44 seconds.

The 20-year old Tanji-born young swimmer holds the national record in 50 meters freestyle.