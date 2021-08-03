Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates Liberia's Olympics Team

2 August 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has congratulated athletes and officials of the National Olympic team who are representing the country at the onging Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

President Weah said he is proud of what the athletes have been able to achieve so far under difficult circumstances, stating that they have laid the bedrock for progress at future competitions.

The team is participating in the track and field category. Accompanied by Olympic Attaché Kouty Marwien, Athletes Ebony Morrison, Emmanuel Matadi and Joseph Fahnbulleh are competing in the 100m hurdles, 100m and 200m races.

"We appreciate you. We are proud of you", the Liberian Leader said on Monday, August 2, before the opening of a Special Cabinet Meeting.

Continuing, Pres. Weah said: "Your achievements have set a platform for successes in future Olympics and competitions."

On Sunday, Ebony Morrison earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 games in Oregon by finishing 12 out of 22 in the semi-finals clocking 12.74 seconds.

Ebony's feat is also a National Record for Liberia in the 100m hurdles.

Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh is set to compete in the upcoming 200m run on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X