Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates Liberia's Olympics Team

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has congratulated athletes and officials of the National Olympic team who are representing the country at the onging Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

President Weah said he is proud of what the athletes have been able to achieve so far under difficult circumstances, stating that they have laid the bedrock for progress at future competitions.

The team is participating in the track and field category. Accompanied by Olympic Attaché Kouty Marwien, Athletes Ebony Morrison, Emmanuel Matadi and Joseph Fahnbulleh are competing in the 100m hurdles, 100m and 200m races.

"We appreciate you. We are proud of you", the Liberian Leader said on Monday, August 2, before the opening of a Special Cabinet Meeting.

Continuing, Pres. Weah said: "Your achievements have set a platform for successes in future Olympics and competitions."

On Sunday, Ebony Morrison earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 games in Oregon by finishing 12 out of 22 in the semi-finals clocking 12.74 seconds.

Ebony's feat is also a National Record for Liberia in the 100m hurdles.

Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh is set to compete in the upcoming 200m run on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.