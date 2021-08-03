South Africa: Parliament's Presiding Officers Saddened By Passing of Mr Mthokozisi Nxumalo

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers led by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Ms Thandi Modise and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Mr Amos Masondo, have learnt with shock of the sudden passing of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Member of Parliament Mr Mthokozisi Nxumalo.

One of the youngest Members of Parliament, Mr Nxumalo represented the IFP in the National Assembly. He first joined Parliament after the 2019 general elections. Mr Nxumalo was a dedicated and passionate young South African who served his people with passion, integrity and diligence. He stood for truth and prioritised the interests as well as the cause for youth empowerment.

He served on the Portfolio Committees for Public Works and Infrastructure, Higher Education, Science and Technology, and previously served on the Portfolio Committee for Mineral Resources and Energy.

"Today we again bow our heads in mourning for one of the young and brightest minds of South Africa. His active and immense contribution, as well as his fresh and unique take on issues before Parliament, enhanced the oversight and participatory programme of the national Legislature. We shudder to imagine the impact his untimely passing will have on the committees he participated in as well as the work of the House in general. It is sad to lose a Member; but it is even devastating to lose a young public representative with such a promising future. The future of this nation rests on the shoulders of young, energetic, hardworking and visionary young people like Mr Nxumalo. It is very sad to say goodbye to him," said both Presiding Officers.

Parliament sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, comrades in his political home, the IFP, and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.