East Africa: Kagame, Suluhu Commit to a Stronger EAC

President Paul Kagame and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan have reiterated their commitment to back a stronger, prosperous East African Community as well as economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Heads of State made the remarks on Monday, August 2, while addressing the press on the first day of President Suluhu's two-day state visit in the country.

Speaking after witnessing the signing of four bilateral agreements, Kagame said that Rwanda and Tanzania share more than just a border.

"We share more than just a border; strong historical ties and common aspiration to deliver prosperity to our people have always been central to our cooperation," he said.

The Head of State expressed Rwanda's readiness to work with Tanzania to speed up countries recovery from the pandemic.

"Rwanda stands ready to work closely to work with our brothers and sisters in Tanzania in the context of the East African Community and beyond to speed up our countries' and region's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The challenges that our region faces can only be addressed by unwavering solidarity and seizing opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships. I look forward to a stronger, prosperous East African Community," he said.

Both Rwanda and Tanzania are members of the six-country EAC.

Kagame added that the signed agreements will give renewed momentum to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"This gives new impetus to key infrastructure projects of mutual benefits particularly the standard gauge railway line, milk production, and improved port logistics," he said.

Among the envisaged infrastructure projects that Rwanda shares with Tanzania includes a rail line that is seen as key in easing movement of goods across the Central Corridor.

Before addressing the media the two Presidents held a one-on-one meeting at Village Urugwiro.

President Suluhu who is accompanied by a delegation from the public and private sectors said that their talks had covered subjects including strengthening economic cooperation, regional integration, cooperation on aspects such as ICT, combating Covid-19, fostering recovery among others.

Suluhu added that going forward, the two countries have an opportunity to build on the historic ties to expand the current areas of cooperation.

On the first day of the visit, the Heads of State witnessed the signing of 4 bilateral agreements; Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of information and communication technology, an agreement on cooperation in areas of immigration matters and another in the areas of education matters.

The fourth agreement was cooperation in areas of regulation of medical products.

On Tuesday, 3rd August the two Heads of State are expected to visit several companies in various sectors including the Special Economic Zone which is home to 120 companies with activities ranging from manufacturing, agro-processing and education among others.