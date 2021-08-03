South Africa: Basic Education - Schools Return to 'Normal' Classes - and Gross Inequality

analysis

The radical transformation forced temporarily on the education system by Covid-19 gave educators a unique chance to manage small classes. But now teachers are being forced to regress to the prior 'normal' -- overcrowded classrooms in most public schools.

Trevor Shaku is the National Spokesperson of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, Saftu.

The basic education sector's programme to vaccinate teachers lowers anxiety among educators -- especially for those with comorbidities, the life-saving jab restored their confidence in going to work and serving the future generation. Breakthrough infections of the Delta variant of Covid-19 are still going to be a worry, especially with evidence that even if we are vaccinated twice, we are still carriers and so still need to mask up.

But with the vaccination of educators and non-teaching staff comes the end of the rotational system of learning which had been forced on the Department of Education by Covid-19 social distancing requirements. Much should be celebrated about the end of rotation. However, educators are re-introduced to an old normal that is abnormal -- overcrowding.

Due to compliance with social distancing, schools had to take 50% (even less in other schools) of learners and adjust to a rotational...