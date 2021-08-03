South Africa: Embark On a Week of Psychedelic Dance

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nondumiso Msimanga

11 Walls in 7 Days takes us through a week of different dancers in isolation. With the world shut out, you can watch these performers lean against 11 walls and release themselves - and by proxy, us - into trippy experimentation.

This story was first published in The Critter.

11 Walls in 7 Days is a surrealist trip. This piece made me feel high and it was exactly the tonic the doctor ordered. If you need a fanciful flight from the weight of everything happening outside, watch this to feel like you're floating in a small plastic pool on a serene South African summer's day. It's a dose of escapism amidst the current tumult.

The Free Pool Collective presents their individual pieces, crafted during the initial Covid-19 lockdown, presenting a film of the pieces as a conceptual week of colourful images. The collection of crazy visuals is juxtaposed to make magical moments that release us from logic. It's a creative candy store.

Monday tastes like toffee apple. Licking and biting into the cracking sticky sweetness then getting a shot of fresh apple coursing through your body. Monday cuts and rewinds like a weird music video. The red silky pyjama-clad person...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X