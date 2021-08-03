South Africa: Embark On a Week of Psychedelic Dance

analysis

11 Walls in 7 Days takes us through a week of different dancers in isolation. With the world shut out, you can watch these performers lean against 11 walls and release themselves - and by proxy, us - into trippy experimentation.

This story was first published in The Critter.

11 Walls in 7 Days is a surrealist trip. This piece made me feel high and it was exactly the tonic the doctor ordered. If you need a fanciful flight from the weight of everything happening outside, watch this to feel like you're floating in a small plastic pool on a serene South African summer's day. It's a dose of escapism amidst the current tumult.

The Free Pool Collective presents their individual pieces, crafted during the initial Covid-19 lockdown, presenting a film of the pieces as a conceptual week of colourful images. The collection of crazy visuals is juxtaposed to make magical moments that release us from logic. It's a creative candy store.

Monday tastes like toffee apple. Licking and biting into the cracking sticky sweetness then getting a shot of fresh apple coursing through your body. Monday cuts and rewinds like a weird music video. The red silky pyjama-clad person...