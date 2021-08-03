South Africa: A Mamelodi Memoir - How Frank Chikane Champions Democracy in His Unique Way Through the Ages

2 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nic Paton

I first encountered Frank Chikane in Mamelodi in 1988. Here was a man who spoke eloquently and uncompromisingly in a way that we could hear. He was steeped in the biblical ethos of liberation, but managed to reach this predominantly white audience across the divide.

It's not yet uhuru, says Minister Mbalula, after Cape taxi associations agree to resume services

Nic Paton is a musical composer and interspiritual activist based in Cape Town. He has been blogging at Sound And Silence for 17 years around cultural, spiritual and philosophical issues. Musically, he writes for worldwide media with more than 40 albums of production music available. Socially, he organises online and offline community formations in the Cape Town area, and is part of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative and the Cape Flats Anti-Crime Interfaith Dialogue Community. He is the grandson of author Alan Paton.

Hearing Reverend Frank Chikane talking incisively and authoritatively on the Defend Our Democracy platform (which he co-convenes) on 30 July 2021 brought a host of memories flooding back to me.

In March 1988, Dominee Nico Smith, the only white Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk (NGK), or Dutch Reformed Church, minister living in a township, Mamelodi (near Pretoria/Tshwane),...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X