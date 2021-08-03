South Africa: A Mamelodi Memoir - How Frank Chikane Champions Democracy in His Unique Way Through the Ages

opinion

I first encountered Frank Chikane in Mamelodi in 1988. Here was a man who spoke eloquently and uncompromisingly in a way that we could hear. He was steeped in the biblical ethos of liberation, but managed to reach this predominantly white audience across the divide.

Nic Paton is a musical composer and interspiritual activist based in Cape Town. He has been blogging at Sound And Silence for 17 years around cultural, spiritual and philosophical issues. Musically, he writes for worldwide media with more than 40 albums of production music available. Socially, he organises online and offline community formations in the Cape Town area, and is part of the Cape Town Interfaith Initiative and the Cape Flats Anti-Crime Interfaith Dialogue Community. He is the grandson of author Alan Paton.

Hearing Reverend Frank Chikane talking incisively and authoritatively on the Defend Our Democracy platform (which he co-convenes) on 30 July 2021 brought a host of memories flooding back to me.

In March 1988, Dominee Nico Smith, the only white Nederduitse Gereformeerde Kerk (NGK), or Dutch Reformed Church, minister living in a township, Mamelodi (near Pretoria/Tshwane),...