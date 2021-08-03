South Africa: Drought - Eastern Cape Government's Failure to Act Makes a Mockery of Women's Month

analysis

August will see yet another silent disaster for thousands of Eastern Cape women who bear the brunt of persistent failures by all spheres of government to ensure water security during a debilitating drought.

With the Eastern Cape yet to escape from a debilitating drought, the provincial government's failure to act makes a mockery of Women's Month as women in many communities in the province bear the brunt of the water shortages.

Large parts of the province are in the grips of an unprecedented drought and there appears to be no consensus on when it will end.

The best-case scenario is that residents in the drought-stricken areas of the province are at the tail-end of a seven-year drought cycle. The worst-case scenario is that we just don't know when it will end. Dam levels and water tables are so low that experts agree that a few showers of soothing rain will not do -- it will take a flood to help take the province out of drought.

While the two hardest-hit parts of the province, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District -- which include some of SA's top agricultural centres, especially for citrus exports -- and large...