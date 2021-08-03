Namibia: Electricity Board Mourns After CEO's Death

THE Electricity Control Board (ECB) has announced the death of its chief executive officer, Foibe Namene.

In a statement on Monday, ECB acting chief executive officer Pinehas Mutota said Namene died on Sunday morning in a Windhoek hospital.

Namene was instrumental in the development of several electricity supply industry related policies and regulatory tools, Mutota said.

"Her experience and expertise were in electricity regulation, energy trading and marketing, electrification and renewable energy development and law," he said.

Before her appointment as ECB chief executive officer in 2014, Namene served in various senior management positions at NamPower.

She is survived by her husband, children and siblings.