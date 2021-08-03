Egypt Reports 51 New Coronavirus Infections, 7 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Monday night 2/8/2021 that 51 new Covid-19 cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country to 284,362.

In a statement, spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,535.

As many as 560 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, taking the number of recoveries up to 231,259, the spokesman added.

MENA