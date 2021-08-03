Liberia: Dillon Remits U.S.$15k for Montserrado Development Initiatives

Authorities at the Montserrado County Development Council say Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Montserrado and Liberia at large, disclosing that he has further remitted US$15.000 to the council for its developmental initiative.

Jimmy George, Project Director of the Montserrado County Development Council told a press conference Monday, 2 August that over a month ago, there were issues in the public concerning legislative engagement funds appropriated in the national budget which was approved and authorized by the President of Liberia and provided to lawmakers to engage their constituents.

According to him, Senator Dillon informed his constituents and the public about the money before receiving the first half of the US$30,000. He added that Senator Dillon, knowing the current public health crisis faced by the country and the need for everyone to rally efforts in battling this disease out of Liberia, immediately made a donation of US$7,500 to the Montserrado County Health Team.

He narrated that the amount was gladly received and accepted by the County Health Team at the time, and Dillon made subsequent donations of oxygen tanks and other medical supplies to ELWA Hospital and other health facilities including the Oniyima Health Center formerly known as the Island Clinic.

"What shocked the entire country after over a month was the return of Senator Dillon's 7,500USD donation by this government through the Minister of Health at the same time accepting money from other lawmakers and even begging other nationals and organizations for financial and material assistance," Mr. George lamented.

He cautioned the government against refusing cash donations from Dillon, as doing so amounts to playing politics with the lives of the ordinary people.

"The GOL's rejection of the Senator's contribution has been the saddest time in this fight against the COVID-19 especially when people are dying. This government must stop playing politics with citizens' lives," continued.

Additionally, George said when the news of the second half of the legislative engagement money was made available to lawmakers, the Council met with Senator Dillon and advised him to take the money and turn it over to be used by the people of Montserrado on the coronavirus fight in the county.

"We are pleased to announce that we have the money and will be using majority of said amount toward the fight against COVID-19 with a small portion used for other interventions," he said.