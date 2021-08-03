Liberia: Pres. Weah Congratulates Athletes, Officials

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated athletes and officials of the National Olympic team who are representing the country at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

An Executive Mansion release issued Monday, 2 August 2021 noted that President Weah said he is proud of what the athletes have been able to achieve so far under difficult circumstances, stating that they have laid the bedrock for progress at future competitions.

The team is participating in the track and field category. Athletes Ebony Morrison, Emmanuel Matadi, and Joseph Fahnbulleh are competing in the 100m and 200m races.

"We appreciate you. We are proud of you," President Weah said Monday, 2 August before the opening of a Special Cabinet Meeting.

Continuing, Pres. Weah said: "Your achievements have set a platform for successes in future Olympics and competitions."

On Sunday, Ebony Morris earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 games in Oregon by finishing 12 out of 22, clocking 12.74 seconds.

Ebony's feat is also a National Record for Liberia in the 100M Hurdles. Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh is due to compete in the 200m run.-Press release