Liberia: U.S. Embassy Welcomes New USAID, CDC Bosses to Liberia

The U.S. Embassy Monrovia welcomes the New Country Directors of USAID and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The U.S. Embassy Monrovia welcomes new USAID Mission Director Jim Wright and the new Country Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rachel Idowu to Liberia, respectively.

According to a press release, Mr. Wright is a veteran Foreign Service officer who brings to Liberia more than 30 years of experience, managing international development, and relief programs in more than 10 countries around the world, including three assignments in West Africa.

He was most recently the USAID Mission Director in Timor-Leste, where he led the Mission in strengthening democratic institutions, expanding inclusive economic growth, and improving health services.

The release says Mr. Wright was sworn into office by USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who described him as a consummate development professional, known for his steadfast commitment to USAID's mission to help countries around the world develop their economies, end extreme poverty, and build resilient democratic institutions.

Dr. Idowu began her career with the CDC in 2012 as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer. She later assisted Liberia, Ghana, and Zambia in establishing national platforms for public health services and supported Liberia's response during the 2014-15 West Africa Ebola outbreak.

She also served as the first CDC technical advisor to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) after contributing to its conception, design, and launch. Dr. Idowu is board-certified in public health and general preventative medicine. She trained in general surgery and critical care medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where she also serves as an adjunct faculty member, the release details.