Liberia: Bong County Liberia - Government Declares Two High Schools Tuition-Free

Bong — The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill has declared government-run Dolokelen Gboveh and E.J Yancy High Schools in Bong County tuition-free for the coming academic year 2021/2022.

This means that students attending the school for the 2021/2022 school year will be enrolled without paying a cent.

Minister McGill told journalists that the decision was a result of an appeal from students of Bong County to help pay their fees.

"When the students appealed to us, we consulted the president about this. As a good leader of this country, he immediately embraced the idea to help our people here in Bong County. Let me tell you that this will not be the only thing that we will do in this county, there are more plans underway for Bong County," McGill said.

According to Mr. McGill, it started in April when they launched a 30 million dollars scholarship fund in Bong County to help struggling students and parents who cannot afford to pay tuition.

Besides the two schools, Minister McGill said all other schools enlisted by the scholarship committee will receive one million dollars each.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting quality and affordable education for Liberian students.

According to him, the government of Liberia wants to see Liberia on par with other European countries in terms of education.

Minister McGill stated that Bong County being the heartbeat of the country will benefit more from the president's gestures in the coming years.

Following the declaration, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs presented a cheque of two million Liberia Dollars to the Administration of Dolokelen Gboveh High as an initial payment of students' tuition.-Edited by Winston W. Parley