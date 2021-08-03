Western Sahara: 'We Will Follow Mandela's Footsteps Until Liberation of Sadr Territories,' Says Taleb Omar

Algiers — Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to Algeria Abdelkader Taleb Omar on Saturday said that "the struggle of the Sahrawi people will continue following Mandela's footsteps until the liberation of its territories," denouncing "Makhzen's pressure on the countries that support the implementation of international law in Western Sahara."

"Africa can be proud of the contribution of Nelson Mandela to the human civilization through his struggle for freedom, respect for human rights and peaceful coexistence on the basis of equality, democracy and international law," said Taleb Omar at a Forum on Memory held in Algiers on the occasion of the 103th anniversary of Mandela's birth.

Enumerating the qualities of the late South African leader, the Sahrawi diplomat focused on "the lessons he left for oppressed people and long term resistance despite the lack of means."

"The deceased's speeches carried several messages that have become life principles for people and institutions, such as the right to education, the spirit of initiative and anticipation, mutual aid and collective work," stated Taleb Omar.

Recalling that Mandela had received several Sahrawi activists to whom he voiced solidarity, the Sahrawi ambassador highlighted "the attempts of the South African leader to convince the Makhzen of the need for a referendum."

"In the face of Morocco's procrastination and its maneuvers to impede any peaceful solution, South Africa has officially recognized SADR," he continued.

"The Makhzen has reneged on all its international commitments and works to falsify the nature of the conflict based on its expansionist policy supported by colonial powers seeking to preserve their hegemony by relying on the forces of collaborationism and submission," said the Sahrawi diplomat.

According to him, the Moroccan regime "is part of the relays of colonialism in the region in violation of international legality and the Constitutive Act of the African Union (AU), which insists on respect for the borders inherited after independence and the integrity of the territories of member states."