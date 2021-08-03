Liberia: Isaac Vah Tukpah, Jr. Appointed As Chief of Staff to ANC's Alexander Cummings

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has announced Mr. Isaac Vah Tukpah, as his new chief of staff.

He replaces Atty. Moriah Yeakulah would pursue a master's degree in law in the United States of America.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cummings stated, "Like many of our ANC founding members, he is a former CDCcian and has run in several elections, the most recent one being last December senatorial by-election in Montserrado as an independent."

Mr. will help with the overall Political and Communications Strategy at the ANC.

Mr. Cummings further stated that in the coming weeks, the ANC will announce additional members of his office staff and would continue to build a team for the work ahead.

He stated that Atty. Yeakulah would be missed but she will continue to be engaged with developments in the ANC until her return.