Liberia: Friends of Jeffery Tomah Identify With Downthrowing Liberians in Monserrado County, District #3

Monrovia — On July 23, 2021, the Friends of Jeffery Tomah puts smiles on the faces of some residents of District #3 in Montserrado County by sharing over fifty bags of rice as Independence Day gifts.

According to the chairman of the group Mr. Roland B. Gontee, the donation is valued over one thousand United States Dollars and the money was made available by the Chief Executive of the Friends of Tomah, Mr. Jeffery Tomah based in the United States of Liberia.

Mr. Gontee noted that it pains the heart of the Chief Executive of the Group to see Liberians struggling in finding food on a daily basis and hack in prices on the local markets.

Mr. Jeffery Tomah speaking through the chairman of the group challenged the government of Liberia and all Representatives to stop looking for riches for themselves and pay attention to the common people who stood in the sun and rain to have them elected to their various posts.

He promised to always identify with the common people in times of difficulties, adding that this is not the first time he has come to help the people of District #3.

The chief executive officer of the group named the distribution of armchairs to several learning institutions, the construction the coalfield market on the Pipeline Road and providing financial aid to needed students as some of the projects he has been undertaking through the friends of Tomah.

Also speaking on behalf of the beneficiary Mr. John Mopolu a visually impair lauded the efforts of the Friends of Tomah for thinking on them during the July 26, 2021 celebration.

"This is really a God sent gifts to us because we were just getting ready to get in the streets in search of food for this celebration but God directed you, people, to us only the Almighty knows how happy we are today receiving one bag each" Mr. Mopolu lamented.

The distribution of food items brought together several less fortunate Liberians including the physically challenged and the visually impaired in district #3 in Montserrado County with many of the blessing the provider of the food Mr. Jeffery Tomah for the timely gesture.