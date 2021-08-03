Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Condemns the Humiliation, Attacks of Journalist Nyantee Togba

2 August 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia(PUL) has condemned the humiliation and attacked of Okay FM reporter Nyantee Togba.

Reporter Togba who was covering a protest was attacked and humiliated upon the alleged orders of Montserrado County Electoral District #17 Representative, Hanson Kiazolu.

The PUL in a release described the attack as shameful and unacceptable.

The Union maintains that Journalist Togba is protected by the Liberian Constitution, statute and other international protocols to cover protest anywhere in Liberia, with Representative Kaizolu's home being of no exception.

The attack on Journalist Nyantee; while doing live coverage of the protest was an attempt to censor the journalist for just doing his job.

Reporter Nyantee Togba according to an official statement from Okay FM was attacked on live video while his pleads to identify himself as a journalist was rejected.

Pictures of Nyantee Togba later emerged on social media sitting on the floor among the protesters outside the compound of Montserrado County District #17 Representative Hanson Kiazolu.

Okay FM states that Reporter Nyantee's phone used for the live coverage was seized by the mob acting on the alleged instructions of Rep. Kiazolu.

The PUL is therefore calling on the Liberia National Police to immediately launch an investigation into the matter.

The Union is shocked at the alleged action of the Lawmaker who took oath to protect the constitution and laws of Liberia.

The Press Union of Liberia is also calling on Liberian Journalists to remain steadfast in the face of threats, intimidation and attacks in the performance of their duty.

Meanwhile, the PUL is reviewing the facts and evidence available for possible legal action against those involved in the attack against the Journalist.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X