Liberia: Government, Consortium of Public Sector Workers Extend MOU

press release

Monrovia — On Friday, the Government of Liberia, and the Consortium of Public Sector Workers extended the April 18, 2021 Memorandum of Understanding entered by both parties.

The April 18th MOU entered expired, aimed at addressing 11 categories of problems areas identified after series of consultations and engagements between the two parties.

The Government of Liberia and the consortium agreed to make reasonable efforts resolving within a period of three (3) months from April 18, 2021 to July 18, 2021.

At the extension ceremony, Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr., Prof. Ansu D. Sonii-Minister of Education, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah Minister of Health, James Thompson- Director-General, Civil Service Agency, represented the government as signatories, while Moibah Keller Johnson-President/Civil Servant Association of Liberia, Mary W. Mulbah-Nyumah- President/ National Teachers Association of Liberia, Joseph S. Tamba- President/ Health Worker Union of Liberia and Augustine N. Nyonmui- President/Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association and J. Mason Saweler- President/ National Parents Teachers Network of Liberia were signatories representing the Consortium of Public Sector Workers.

These eleven categories of problems include: 1. Pension law 2. February 2020 and August 2020 retirement benefits and handshake 3. Recent Dismissal of teacher on the basis of test results 4. Transitioning Retirees to NASSCORP pension Payroll for social security benefits. 5. Challenges with salary payment and disbursements and 6. The absence of Banks for Financial Institutions in some area and 7. Delays in receiving salaries at operations, including MCSS.

Others are 8. Former supplementary Teacher 8. COVID-19 Hazard Pay, 10. Public Sector Monitoring and Evaluation, and 11. NTAL credit Union back payment of LRD 1.3M , were offshoots of several concerns raised by the consortium and its constituent institutions which the Government of Liberia and the consortium agreed to make reasonable efforts resolving within a period of three (3) months from April 18, 2021 to July 18, 2021.

It can be recalled On July 16, 2021, the Government and the Consortium "Technical Committee" met in order to review and assess the April 18, 2021 signed MOU's implementation outcomes mandated by the MOU after a thorough assessment of the effort made by both the government and the consortium.

Accordingly, the statement read by Moibah Keller Johnson-President/Civil Servant Association of Liberia informs the public that conservatively, about 53 percent of the issues identified have been addressed by the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Johnson said "While the parties take cognizance of the progress been made to the implementation of the MOU, more challenges still abound. The responsibility, however, is now on the shoulders of the government of Liberia to fully implement the MOU.

He disclosed that on the MOU implementation by the government, the consortium was pleased to inform the public that they deem it befitting to agree to additional three months extension of the MOU to October 18, 2021 with the utmost hope and optimism that the outstanding issues of the MOU can be completely resolved.

He said "This decision is in the spirit of continuous constructive engagement with the government of Liberia which the agreed upon MOU called for as well as the fact that the government of Liberia, to a considerable extent raised has demonstrated willingness in a non-confrontational manner to address the issues raised in the MOU, with some incompletely fulfilled, whilst others address partially".

He stated "As we look to the extension of this MOU, we call on the government of Liberia to accelerate the implementation of the outstanding issues in order to put smiles on the faces of all public sector workers".

He expressed delight and said they are grateful that the collaboration with the government signifies a success story of mutual and constructive engagement, urging all citizens and institutions to emulate as a conflict resolution and problem solving for the forward march of Liberia.