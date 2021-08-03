Liberia: Health Minister Dr. Jallah Discloses Progress in Covid-19 Fight

Monrovia — Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, the Minister of Health has disclosed that there is a "relative improvement" in the fight against covid-19 in the country.

The good news from the Health Minister comes after the country experienced the highest Covid-19 cases in June. Last accounts for the amount of 2041 cases, the highest since the country got struck in March 2019.

Despite the improvement, Dr. Jallah told the public when she appears at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that those who are having weddings, church services and other gatherings should abide by the health protocols that were instituted by the Incident Management System (IMS).

"We are seeing good news in the Covid-19 fight. Two days in the roll, we had no positive case," Dr. Jallah disclosed.

She added: "We are begging you, we want this thing to finish. Our recovery rate is very good. All of this good news I'm telling you does not mean you must put down your masks. We want you to wear it always."

According to the Minister of Health, there are 10 persons at the Star Base Treatment Unit. Dr. Jallah furthers that her team is investigating 21 suspected cases and a phone call will be placed to any of the suspected persons if he or she is positive.

Also, Health Minister Dr. Jallah has disclosed that 302,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on the 25 of July.

The Minister warned against taking the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for those who have already taken the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jallah added that research work is being done to discover the risk involved, adding that it is not advisable to take such a risk.

The donation of three hundred and two thousand four hundred (302,400) doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines are from the people and government of the United States of America. It arrives on an SN Brussel 00.SFG aircraft.

"The American government paid for the shipping, we didn't pay anything," Dr. Jallah said.

The Minister of Health further said that her team will begin to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on August 5th and will begin in others counties on August 16.

The Minister of Health said people who will take the vaccine will receive their certificates of the vaccine through electronic means.