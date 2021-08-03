South Africa: Over 200 Businesses Sign-up To Ground-Breaking Lawsuit Against Cabinet and ANC

press release

Today, we can announce that over 200 businesses have raised their hands to join our ground-breaking lawsuit against President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, members of the Security Cluster, and the African National Congress (ANC), amongst others, following the looting and lawlessness that terrorised residents and businesses across the provinces of Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

In my recent visit to the province of KZN, I visited some of the worst-hit areas of Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, KwaDukuza, and eThekwini which were devastated by the coordinated criminal attacks. There is no doubt that the provinces of KZN, Gauteng, and, indeed, the general South African economy, will have an exceedingly long road to economic recovery.

My heart goes out to all those who have lost their livelihoods and loved ones as a result of these senseless ANC factional battles and acts of terrorism. It is estimated that over 200 malls were looted, some 800 stores looted and more than 100 stores completely burnt to the ground. Some business statistical reports have suggested that up to 150 000 jobs are now at risk. It is unfortunate that these people will find themselves contending with our staggering 43.2% unemployment rate.

It is without a doubt that the loss of life and livelihoods must be laid squarely at the ANC’s feet. Now more than ever, ActionSA is determined to ensure that South Africans receive justice and that those responsible for the destruction we have seen are held to account.

Ultimately, President Ramaphosa, Minister Cele, and the rest of the Executive were, and remain, under a positive legal duty to uphold and maintain law and order by taking proactive steps to protect and preserve the rule of law – in so doing, protecting the rights of every South African. They failed to uphold that duty through their inactions and rank incompetence.

We continue to call on all South Africans who have been negatively affected by the recent violence and looting to join our ground-breaking lawsuit against the ineffectual and incompetent Ramaphosa and his government. South Africans can share their experiences and join our legal action by going to: https://www.actionsa.org.za/your-story.

Our legal team is presently reviewing the submissions we have already received and will continue to provide all South Africans with updates on our progress. Together, we can hold Ramaphosa and his cabinet to account.

In addition to this action, we have also demanded that the President establish an independent Judicial Commission of Inquiry to ensure that those who were the ringleaders of the treasonous acts which took place in KZN, and Gauteng. We believe such an inquiry would have the necessary power to hold even members of Cabinet to account whilst preventing the ANC from using its majority in Parliament to whitewash any meaningful investigation and cover up the tracks of the many instigators who are quite likely their senior members and benefactors.

ActionSA stands ready to provide an alternative to the broken political system that has failed South Africans. We are assembling a team of South Africans committed to public service and not service of political parties, who have the skills, experience, and knowledge to achieve our vision for a country that works for all its residents.