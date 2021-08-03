Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Ese Brume Wins Nigeria's First Medal

Ese Brume has given Nigeria its first medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After leaping to an impressive 6.97 metres, she clinched bronze in the women's Long Jump event on Tuesday morning.

United States' Brittney Reese won silver with the same jump as Brume but placed second on a comeback.

Onto the second attempt and the medal contenders bunched up at the top with Mihambo moving to within 2cm of Brume's 6.97m and Serbia's Ivana Spanovic in third (6.91m).

USA's Reese took the top spot on the third attempt, in front of Brume's jump of 6.97m by virtue of having the second-longest effort, but the Nigerian's second-best jump of 6.88 on her fourth attempt put her back into the overall lead.

Reese's fourth attempt of 6.87m meant she trailed Brume by a single centimetre, but the 34-year-old continued to show her great consistency as she moved into the lead on her fifth attempt with a 6.95m jump.

Into the final round and it was a battle between Mihambo, Reese and Brume for the gold medal. On Mihambo's last jump, she leapt 7.00m to move from bronze into gold position.

Brume finished in bronze position with her final jump of 6.90m. Reese scored 6.84m to take silver.