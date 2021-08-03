Sudan's Nile Valley Reels As Flood Levels Peak

El Gezira / El Gedaref / Sennar — High water levels and floods have wreaked havoc in El Gezira, El Gedaref, and Sennar states, as heavy rains continue to swell rivers, however Sudan's flood committee predicts that Nile levels will stabilise during the next three days.

The state government of El Gezira announced the deaths of two people on Sunday. More than 200 families have been affected, and three government facilities were demolished as a result of recent heavy rains followed by flash floods in the state.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health of El Gezira state, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the activation of supervisory committees and rapid response teams to be autumn emergency committees. There will be tight coordination to distribute the necessary aids to localities and expand the circle of participation.

The state government of El Gedaref reports that floods that hit El Faw locality destroyed more than 1,000 homes and 15 school buildings.

In Sennar state, areas on the banks of the Blue Nile have seen levels rise to dangerous levels. Logistics and transport have been disrupted. Residents of Abu Houjar told Radio Dabanga of of high commodity prices due to the disruption of the main road linking Sennar and Ed Damazin in Blue Nile state last week.

The Blue Nile flow of the Blue Nile the Dim station on the Sudan-Ethiopia border reached 538 million cubic metres on Monday.

The flood committee's daily statement predicts that this will stabilise over the next three days at about 600 million cubic metres. Khartoum recorded 16.32 metres which is expected to reach the flood level of 16.50 metres tomorrow. The statement called on the public in all sectors to take the necessary precautions.