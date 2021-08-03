Liberia: 'President Weah Does Not Own a Ship'

Executive Manson has refuted social media post that President George M. Weah has a ship.

In the Manson's reply which was signed by Presidential Spokesperson, Isaac Solo Kelgbeh said," The attention of the Office of the Press Secretary is drawn to posts on social media with the image of a ship marked "SS George Weah," which is said to belong to President George Manneh Weah."

In the release, they clarified that President Weah does not own a ship (or a yacht) as alleged by those who posted. The office of the Press Secretary said the assertion is another diabolical attempt by detractors to spew false claims about the President.

He indicated that the story, which was first published in 2019 by Global News Network - with the photo shop image - was done without any evidence or fact-checking.

Mr. Kelgbeh said the Publisher of GNN, Mr. Cholo Brooks, has been contacted and asked to retract the story in keeping with the ethics of good journalism.

"The allegation bears all the hallmarks of yellow journalism. But despite the falsehoods, President Weah remains committed to responsibly carrying out the duties of the office of President of Liberia in keeping with the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, including guaranteeing free press and free expression" the releases said.

In another presidential news, President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has congratulated athletes and officials of the National Olympic team who are representing the country at the onging Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

President Weah has said he is proud of what the athletes have been able to achieve so far under difficult circumstances, stating that they have laid the bedrock for progress at future competitions.

The team is participating in the track and field category. Athletes Ebony Morrison, Emmanuel Matadi and Joseph Fahnbulleh are competing in the 100m and 200m races.

"We appreciate you. We are proud of you", the Liberian Leader said on Monday, August 2, before the opening of a Special Cabinet Meeting.

Continuing, Pres. Weah said: "Your achievements have set a platform for successes in future Olympics and competitions."

On Sunday, Ebony Morris earned an automatic qualification to the 2022 games in Oregon by finishing 12 out of 22, clocking 12.74 seconds. Ebony feet is also a National Record for Liberia in the 100M Hurdles. Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh is competing tomorrow in the 200m run.

