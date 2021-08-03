Egypt: Sisi Urges Fatwa Bodies to Combat Religious Misinformation On Social Media

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi underlined on Monday 2/8/2021 the important role played by fatwa authorities to promote adequate understanding of religion and refine the religious discourse.

During a meeting with participants in the 6th international conference of Fatwa Authorities Worldwide currently held by the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide under the umbrella of Egypt's Dar la-Ifta, Sisi urged all fatwa authorities to cope with the profound developments brought about by the wide use of social media.

He also called for standing against social media platforms that propagate false ideas in the name of religious teaching to distort the true image of Islam.

During the meeting, which took place at Itihadiya palace, Sisi had an open discussion with the conferees who commended the president for his prudent policy to consolidate the values of tolerance and freedom of choice, in tandem with development and construction efforts, to strengthen Egypt's position as a beacon of moderate thought not only in the Arab and Muslim worlds, but across the entire world.

Thanking President Sisi for sponsoring the conference, held under the theme: "Fatwa Authorities in the Digital Age," Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Allam noted that event seeks to highlight the benefits of digitization for fatwa bodies and their community role.

He also touched upon the efforts exerted by Egypt's Dar la-Ifta on that score, including the release of about one million fatwas (religious edicts) on its website and its fatwa observatory, the first of its kind worldwide, in 2020.

MENA