Egypt: Foreign Ministry Releases Egypt's 2021 National Report On Combating Terrorism

The Foreign Ministry issued on Monday 2/8/2021 Egypt's 2021 national report on combating terrorism, which has been compiled in coordination with the ministries and state bodies concerned.

The report highlights efforts of those authorities to confront terror threats, introduces relevant national policies and practices, and reviews State efforts and its comprehensive approach to combating terrorism and extremist ideology.

Minister Plenipotentiary Mohamed Fouad, director of the foreign ministry's international counter-terrorism unit, said the report talks about the legislative system to combat terrorism, including the national legislation and its amendments that are all consistent with Egypt's relevant international obligations.

It also presents the pioneering Egyptian experience as regards raising people's awareness and the prevention of extremist ideology, Fouad said, highlighting the initiative launched in 2014 by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to rectify religious discourse.

MENA