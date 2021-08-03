Egypt: Sisi Follows up Progress in 'Julius Nyerere Hydropower' Dam in Tanzania

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday2/8/2021 followed up on the implementation status of Julius Nyerere Hydropower plant and dam in Tanzania during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and the ministers of housing and finance.

The project is undertaken by a consortium of Egyptian companies, including the Arab Contractors Company and El Sewedy Electric, under the supervision of the Egyptian government.

Sisi asserted the need to offer all kind of support to ensure that the project is accomplished in accordance with world-class construction requirements to serve as a leading model for constructive cooperation between Egypt and a sisterly African nation, according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

Sisi also directed senior government officials concerned to pay regular visits to the project site across the Rufiji River in eastern Tanzania follow up work progress in coordination with Tanzanian peers.

The largest in the East African Community, the dam is expected to produce 5,920GWh of power annually.

It will also help in controlling floods and improving agriculture at the lower Rufiji Valley, allowing for the permanent storage of about 34 billion of cubic meters of water in an artificial lake to be used for agricultural and aquaculture purposes, while protecting wildlife in the largest nature reserve in Africa.

Presidential Aide for National and Strategic Projects Sherif Ismail attended the meeting.