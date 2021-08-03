Egypt: Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque Printed On Egypt's New L.e. 10 Banknote

Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque, a Cairo mosque that depicts a distinctive Islamic architectural style, has been recently printed on the new L.E. 10 banknote made of polymer, known in the media as plastic money.

The new Egyptian currency will be issued in November 2021, and possesses a new design that keeps pace with the latest international standards for currency printing.

Al-Fattah Al-Alim Mosque is located at the entrance to the New Administrative Capital on the Middle Ring Road. It was officially inaugurated on January 6, 2019.

The mosque is built on an area of about 250,000 square meters. It is about 500 meters long and 500 meters wide.

The mosque consists of a basement on an area of 6320 meters, and a ground floor that includes the courtyard of the mosque on an area of 6325 meters.

The entire mosque can accommodate approximately 17,000 worshipers.

The mosque has a main dome with a height of 44 meters and a diameter of about 33 meters. It is considered the largest dome in the Middle East. This is in addition to four other main domes at the corners of the mosque, each of which is 29 meters in height, and 16 other domes, bringing the total number of domes in the mosque to 21.

The mosque has six main entrances, and two side entrances to the ladies' chapel on the first floor, the mezzanine.

It also has a path that is 408 meters in length and 28 meters in width to conduct official funerals. The path is surrounded by giant edifices from all sides.

In addition to the aforementioned, it also includes two buildings that comprise of seven event halls with a capacity of 2440 people.

