Egypt: Defense Min. Inspects Technical Unit of Weapons, Ammunition

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki toured on Monday2/8/2021 a technical unit of the Armed Forces Department of Weapons and Ammunition.

The tour came as part of the General Command of Armed Forces' keenness to follow up the continued development and modernization of equipment for various branches of the Armed Forces.

Zaki watched a presentation on state-of-the-art weapons and inspected an exhibition of research in the field of ammunition.

He listened to a proposal to establish a center to modernize the industry of small arms in Egypt.

At the end of his tour, the defense minister praised the high combat skills of soldiers, who showed a firm detremination to defend the homeland against different hazards.

