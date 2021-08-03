Egypt: Shoukry Affirms Egypt's Firm Stance in Support of Palestinian Cause

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted Egypt's unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause, and its rejection of anything that could undermine Al Quds (East Jeruslaem)'s Arab, Islamic and Christian identity, as well as the city's sacred places, or change the historical and legal status quo.

Shoukry made the remarks as he received on Monday 2/8/2021Palestinian President's Advisor for Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmoud al-Habbash at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Cairo, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The Palestinian official briefed the foreign minister on the latest developments as regards the situation in the Palestinian territories, the escalation and violations committed in al Quds, in addition to the continued attempts to impose a fait accompli and change the city's historic and legal status.

Conveying greetings from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Habbash expressed the Palestinian leadership and people's appreciation for Egypt's stances in support of the Palestinian cause, its established role in backing the Palestinians' rights, and its efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Shoukry pointed out to Cairo's continued endeavors to revive the negotiating track with a view to reaching a comprehensive and just settlement that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al Quds (East Jerusalem) as its capital.