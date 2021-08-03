Uganda: Govt Starts Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccines

The Ministry of Health yesterday said Covid-19 vaccines will be dispatched to districts today and that the vaccination will likely resume next week.

This comes two days after the ministry received additional donation of 586,080 doses of vaccines, which comprised 286,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Norwegian government and 300,000 doses of Sinovac from the Chinese governments. The vaccines will expire on September 30, according to the ministry.

"We are going to dispatch the vaccines [to districts] by end of today or tomorrow," Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the spokesperson for National Medical Stores told Daily Monitor.

We couldn't readily determine the number of doses each district will receive as the Ministry of Health officials said discussions were still ongoing.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesman, when asked about the resumption of vaccination, said: "Before weekend, we shall communicate the resuming [of inoculation]."

But the State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Ms Anifa Kawooya, said they still have much to discuss before the rollout and that the vaccination will likely "resume next week."

The information confirmed by the ministry, the AstraZeneca vaccine is due to expire on September 30, meaning the country has around 2 months to exhaust the doses. But the 286,080 doses at hand are two few for the 902,992 people who are due for the second dose of vaccine. The ministry has vaccinated a total of 1,143,763 people with either one or two doses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof David Sserwadda, the head of scientists advising the government on vaccine access and deployment, said people who are due for second dose will not get Sinovac.

"We don't have any data on efficacy and side effects of mixing Sinovac with AstraZeneca at this point in time," he said.

There has also been a general unease in the public following media reports that Norway has suspended vaccination use of AstraZeneca vaccine which they have donated to Uganda, but Prof Sserwadda, said they don't have official information that Norway suspended the use of AstraZeneca.

Prof Sserwadda, however, admitted that some countries have restricted the use of AstraZeneca due to side effects but that Uganda cannot copy them because of limited options. However, government said no such cases have been found in the country.