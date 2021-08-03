Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Female Politicians Not Interested in VP's Post - Women's League

ZANU PF's Women's League national political commissar, Maybe Mbowa says senior female politicians in the ruling party are not interested in being appointed to the powerful post of the country's vice president despite reports there is serious wrangling in the governing party for the top government position.

The VP's post became vacant following the unceremonious resignation of Kembo Mohadi after an expose of a string of disgraceful sexual scandals with various female junior employees in his office.

Mohadi, who resigned last March, is now working full-time at the Zanu PF headquarters although he still enjoys the highly lucrative perks he received as the country's vice president.

In Zanu PF, he remains the party's co-vice president with Constantino Chiwenga, who also doubles up as the country's VP and Health Minister.

However, Mbowa said senior female politicians in Zanu PF were content with their current positions and were not eyeing for the vacant VP's position.

Names of several high-profile individuals in Zanu PF, the military, and the government have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mohadi.

They include; Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

In the Zanu PF Politburo, Muchinguri holds the powerful position of chairperson and sits in the presidium.

"We (Women's League) have a powerful post, the Defence Ministry, which was given to one of our own Cde Muchinguri. It's a very brave and powerful post and we can't be seen saying we want to be in the presidium," Mbowa said.

"Definitely, we are content with what we have. So far so good. We have nothing that we are envying to get from the government. We are happy as women looking at our party and talking about the presidium of our party.

"We are talking about the presidency, the vice presidency and the chairperson of the party is in the party presidium. She is a woman. So we are in the presidium. We cannot talk of something which we are already in. We are already in the presidium," she said.

Mbowa, who is a Gokwe Senator added: "So there is nothing to cry for, and we have never talked about the issue, and we don't even intend to talk about it because we are already part of the presidium. What else can we cry for when we are already in the presidium?

"As women, we are happy that we have a powerful post. For now, we are content. Maybe in the future, we will see what will come but for now, we are content as women."