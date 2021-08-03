Liberia: Karishma Pelham-Raad Gets Africa Entertainment Icon Award

3 August 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — Top Liberian radio personality Karishma Pelham-Raad has bagged the Africa Entertainment Icon of the Year Award at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana on July 24, 2021.

The award seeks to reward and celebrate personalities and icons on the African continent, who have contributed to the growth of the various human endeavors on which the continent thrives today.

Pelham-Raad, who's also the Chief Executive Officer of HRH Charity Foundation, was ecstatic about receiving such a prestigious award.

Her words: "I am very delighted to receive this award. To me, this award belongs to everyone that has contributed immensely to our Entertainment Industry both at home and abroad!

"This award serves as a motivational symbol to me as a person, a leader, a mother, a sister, as a way to continuously impacting society positively and to do more that is expected of me in pushing our Entertainment Industry to the World at large and for Liberian Entertainers to be recognized for their work both home and internationally," she said.

She lauded the organizers for recognizing her efforts over the years, adding that "with cohesiveness, good heart, assisting each other and valuing human dignity, we can make the world a better place for us all".

The African Icon Awards (AIA) from its inception has consistently honored great African Achievers; from African leaders, young achievers, community builders to captains of industries across the continent.

The ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African leaders on the continent.

This year's award ceremony, which was the 6th, brought Africans together on a platform of unity and also found ways to forge new frontiers of development, amongst other things.

