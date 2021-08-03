Cameroon: CPDM - Revamping Basic Organs At Stake

3 August 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

There is already mobilisation in the party as the operation begins on August 7, 2021.

The circular letter of the National President of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Paul Biya on July 8, 2021 on the renewal of the executives of CPDM basic organs and specialised organisations set the ball rolling in the party. In order to implement the circular letter, the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete recently published practical modalities and the calendar of elections.

Starting from Saturday, August 7, 2021, there will be hustling and bustling in the CPDM as the operation for renewal of the party organs will effectively begin. The operation will end on September 30, 2021 in the 360 Sections of the CPDM within the national territory and 17 structures abroad. The renewal process will concern the Youth Wing (YCPDM), Women's Wing (WCPDM) and the main which of the party which is the CPDM. Aspiring candidates to the various positions have to make sure that they complete their contributions in the party and raise the required deposit fees besides campaigning for votes.

