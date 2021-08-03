Tanzania: Grumeti Donates Covid-19 Relief Supplies to Bunda

Authorities in Bunda district, Mara region have received a donation of various Covid-19 relief supplies from the Grumeti Fund NPO and Grumeti Reserves Ltd. The donation included 10 oxygen gas cylinders, 50 litres of Chlorine and 100 boxes of disposable masks.

Grumeti Fund Relationships Manager, Mr David Mwakipesile accompanied by Grumet's Pharmacy Clerk Pastory Frank handed over the donation to Bunda District Commissioner (DC) Joshua Nassari in his office last week Friday, said : "We want to show our support to the government for their many efforts to stop the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

We at Grumeti continue to support the initiates of the State in fighting this pandemic. We aim to help protect our surrounding communities by helping where we can." Grumeti Fund is a sister of non-profit organization of Grumeti Reserves Limited, an ecotourism company in the Serengeti that focuses on wildlife conservation and community development work in the western corridor of the Serengeti ecosystem.

Their vision is to see a world in which people and wildlife live together sustainably and forever. Grumeti Reserves operates several world-class lodges in the Serengeti including Sasakwa Lodge.