Tanzania: Grumeti Donates Covid-19 Relief Supplies to Bunda

3 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By A Correspondent in Bunda

Authorities in Bunda district, Mara region have received a donation of various Covid-19 relief supplies from the Grumeti Fund NPO and Grumeti Reserves Ltd. The donation included 10 oxygen gas cylinders, 50 litres of Chlorine and 100 boxes of disposable masks.

Grumeti Fund Relationships Manager, Mr David Mwakipesile accompanied by Grumet's Pharmacy Clerk Pastory Frank handed over the donation to Bunda District Commissioner (DC) Joshua Nassari in his office last week Friday, said : "We want to show our support to the government for their many efforts to stop the spread of the Covid-19 infections.

We at Grumeti continue to support the initiates of the State in fighting this pandemic. We aim to help protect our surrounding communities by helping where we can." Grumeti Fund is a sister of non-profit organization of Grumeti Reserves Limited, an ecotourism company in the Serengeti that focuses on wildlife conservation and community development work in the western corridor of the Serengeti ecosystem.

Their vision is to see a world in which people and wildlife live together sustainably and forever. Grumeti Reserves operates several world-class lodges in the Serengeti including Sasakwa Lodge.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X