Nigeria: BBNaija 2021 - I Don't Like You - Maria Rejects Pere's Love Interest

3 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Damilola Ogunsakin and Precious Chukwudi

Big brother Naija housemate, Maria rejects Pere's love advances towards her and this got many fans talking on social media.

Less than 24hrs after Pere gave Sammie a 'Bro code' advice about his tactics on how he gets women, he said "when I see a woman I like, I like to neg her first before I approach her".

In a conversation with Liquorose, she advised Pere to speak about his feelings to Maria saying that she (Maria) likes the attention Pere gives her.

Pere called Maria out of her room and told her "I don't know how to articulate this so you would understand, I really like you", but Maria showed little interest in the conversation and responded with "Okay stop, I don't like you; so can we just skip it.

"I really don't like you; I swear I was faking it. Can I go to bed now, please," Maria ended the conversation with cool?

Thereafter, she walked out on him. Pere was left dejected.

If breakfast was a person, Pere just got served.

