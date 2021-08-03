Nigeria: DCP Tunji - 10 Things You Need to Know About New Police Irt

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu is the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

He takes over from DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended over his indictment by Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Here are things you need to know about the newly appointed Police IRT:

DCP Olatunji Disu was born April 17, 1960. He is better known as Tunji Disu.

Disu is a graduate of English from Lagos State University (LASU).

He holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

Tunji Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria.

The police super cop is also a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management.

His presence was felt in Lagos, as the high rate of crime reduced drastically during his service as Commander of the Lagos State Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), popularly known as the "Good Guys".

Olatunji Disu was first appointed to lead the security outfit on June 13, 2015 during the tenure of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and they have been nothing but exceptional policing with human face.

Disu's first stint at the RRS came to an end on April 10, 2019 after he was elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police from Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Before coming on board in RRS, Disu had previously served as the Aide-De-Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He subsequently led the Nigeria Police contingent on African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in the war-torn Darfur in 2005.

