Rwanda: President Suluhu Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

Visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday afternoon noted that Rwanda faced a 'sad and pity story', during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She expressed these sentiments at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi which she toured on Monday, during her first of the two-day state visit.

"This was sad and a pity story," she added, "I wish it was a story, just to find out it was a reality."

According to President Suluhu, African leaders should realise the division of communities is not a way to go.

"God bless them all and allow them to rest in peace," she asserted.

Earlier in the day, President Suluhu and her counterpart, President Paul Kagame had held one-on-one talks followed by bilateral discussions which culminated in the signing of four bilateral agreements.

According to the programme, on Tuesday, the two Heads of State are expected to visit several companies in various sectors including the Special Economic Zone which is home to 120 companies with activities ranging from manufacturing, agro-processing and education among others.