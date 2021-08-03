Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda to Host 2021 African Nation's Championships

The African Confederation Volleyball (CAVB) has confirmed Rwanda as host nation for both men and women 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships set to be staged in Kigali from September 5-20.

The development was announced in a communique issued on Monday, August 2.

"We are pleased to inform you that the CAVB has awarded the Rwandan Volleyball Federation the organization of the 2021 African Nation's Volleyball Championship, men and women, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda. These two events will serve as African qualifiers for the 2022 FIVB World Championship," a letter addressed to Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) reads in part.

"Given the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the time we have before the start of the championships, we ask you to ensure that your team's registration will reach CAVB no later than August 6, 2021," the letter further reads.

Now that the host nation for the continental volleyball showpiece is known, CAVB's next move is to determine the final calendar for both competitions on the based one of the number of teams that will participate.

Registered federations are supposed to confirm their participation to CAVB no later than August 22.

This is the third continental volleyball event that Rwanda is going to be held in Rwanda after Beach Volleyball World Tour Star One in 2019 and Beach Volleyball World Tour Star Two last month. Both competitions were held on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District, Western Province.