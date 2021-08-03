Rwanda: Tennis - Niyigena Looks to Impress at Davis Cup in Egypt

Rwanda's tennis player Etienne Niyigena has his eyes set on winning the forthcoming Davis Cup Africa Group III tourney slated from August 11-14 in Cairo, Egypt.

Niyigena has been at the top of his game over the past few years, winning a number of domestic competitions and representing the country in various international tournaments.

He is now part of the team that will represent Rwanda at the continental Tennis showpiece in Cairo alongside Bertin Karenzi, Junior Mfashingabo and Joshua Muhire.

Niyigena, who is training with the team at IPRC-Kicukiro, told Times Sport that he only targets to win a silverware at the tournament.

"I want to win it this time round, I am training very hard on a daily basis and hopefully the hard work will pay off," a confident Niyigena said in an interview.

According to the schedule, Niyigena and his teammates will depart for Egypt on Sunday, August 8, ahead of the competition.

Egypt is no stranger in hosting the regional Tennis event, having previously hosted the tournament five times since its inception in 2010.

The Pharaohs, who will be playing on their home soil, will be joined by Algeria, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and Rwanda.

The top two nations in the tournament will advance from Africa Group III to contest the 2022 World Group II Play-offs.