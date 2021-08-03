Rwanda: Ruhamiriza to Officiate at 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup

2 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's international Basketball referee Jean Sauveur Ruhamiriza has been named among referees who will officiate at the forthcoming 2021 FIBA Women's U-19 World Cup which gets underway from August 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary.

The 30-year-old, who departed for Debrecen last night aboard a KLM Airline flight, is one of only three African referees selected to officiate at the weeklong showpiece.

"It is an exciting opportunity for me and I am very proud to be representing my country at the FIBA U-19 World Cup. This is just beginning and I hope the horizons will keep unfolding," said Ruhamiriza

"This is a rare platform for me to take my career to another level, I hope to benefit a lot from the experience," he added.

A total of 28 referees were selected from different countries of the globe to officiate the tournament.

Ruhamiriza becomes the second Rwandan international Referee to officiate a Basketball World Cup after Didier Shema Maboko.

Currently the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Sports (MINISPORTS), Shema officiated the FIBA Men's U-17 World Cup which took place in Zaragoza, Spain, in 2016.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X