Zimbabwe: Landlord Assaulted in Rent Dispute

FOUR tenants allegedly assaulted their landlord with shovels over a rent disagreement.

Brothers Trust (25) and Desmond Zivei (25), Lorraine Zivanai (22) and --Tafadzwa Chivizhe (22) were facing attempted murder charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

They were freed on $5 000 bail each.

The first complainant is Wazir Suhyz Ahmed a pensioner and second complainant, is her son, Shakira Ahmed. The complainant and second complainant are tenants and stay in a cottage at the house owned by on Olga Bhatti who resides in the main house.

It is the State's case that on July 30, this year at around 6:30am, Olga Bhatti who stays in the main house had an altercation over rent deposit with Trust and Zivanai who are her tenants.

Zivei and Chivizhe who reside at the same residence were called during the scuffle and Bhatti called the two complainants after the accused persons turned violent.

The court heard that the complainants proceeded to the main house and observed the accused persons harassing the land lady.

The complainants allegedly tried to engage with the accused persons not to harass the landlady, but this did not go down well with the accused persons who threatened to assault the complainant's

The State alleges the complainants sought refuge in the main house, but the accused persons broke the door and got inside.

While in the house, the accused persons took some garden tools which they found in the house and used as weapons to assault the complainants.

They allegedly took a shovel and hit Ahmed on left leg while the second complainant was hit several times with a muttock-handle on the head. The police were called and arrested the four.