Kenya: Malkia Strikers Return Home With Renewed Hope

Tokyo — Malkia Strikers travel back home this week without having won a set at the Olympic Games.

But the national women's volleyball team will be proud of the ground they have covered in the game, hoping the momentum will be sustained.

Boosted by a donation of six coaches by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) the Malkia Strikers wound up their Tokyo assignment Sunday with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8) loss to Brazil with Sharon Chepchumba, a bright light in the tournament, once again top scoring with eight points.

Malkia Strikers lost in straight sets in their other group games against South Korea, Dominican Republic, Serbia and Japan.

Monday also saw the trio of world champion and defending Olympic title holder Faith Chepng'etich, Africa champion Winnie Chebet and Edinah Jebitok all sail through to the 1,500 metres semi-finals.

But the heats weren't without incident with Jebitok tripped and falling down, along with Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in Heat Two.

They both rose up to finish the race which Hassan won in four minutes, 05.17 seconds with

Jebitok 12th in 4:10.72.

With the top six qualifying for the semi-finals, it took an appeal by Kenyan officials for Jebitok to be reinstated by competition organisers.

"She was tripped and fell down immediately after the bell at 400 metres to go," team official Kennedy Tanui said in the protest form.

On Tuesday, Kenya features in the men's qualifying rounds for the 1,500m (World champion Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang and Charles Simothwo) and the 5,000m (Nicholas Kimeli, Samwel Masai and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo).