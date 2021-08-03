Zimbabwe: CAAZ Appoints New Director

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has appointed Dr Elijah Chingosho as the new director-general with effect from August 1.

"Dr Elijah Chingosho is an aviation leader with decades of experience in aircraft engineering, business turnaround, organisational business development, safety and security systems in aviation, aviation regulatory development and strategic management, and has led successful teams in the private, government and non-profit sectors," CAAZ said in a statement.

"Throughout his career in the aviation industry, he has established a strong record of success, which has put Zimbabwe on the African and indeed global aviation map.

"This experience gives him good stead at the CAAZ as he steers the transformation of the organisation into a regional hub of world class aviation services while achieving its objectives under the National development Strategy 1 (NDS1)."

CAAZ has been without a substantive Director-General for some months.

"I am honoured to have been appointed to serve this important organisation and continue actively working to develop the aviation industry in Zimbabwe," said Dr Chingosho.

"With the support of the team at CAAZ, we will efficiently and professionally serve the fascinating aviation industry."

Dr Chingosho is a renowned aviation expert who is well known throughout the aviation industry where he has spent over three decades of service in various capacities.

He is the former chief executive of the Nairobi-based African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and was the first person from within SADC to land such a prestigious post.

Prior to being the secretary-general and CEO of the AFRAA, Dr Chingosho held several senior executive positions including AFRAA Director Safety, Technical and Training for nine years.

Before moving to Nairobi, he served as general manager engineering at Air Zimbabwe for three years.

Dr Chingosho is a retired Group Captain from the Air Force of Zimbabwe where he was a director of engineering before joining Thabs Marketing, a private company based in Harare where he was the projects development manager.

CAAZ falls under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and is mandated to promote the safe, regular and efficient use and development of aviation inside and outside Zimbabwe as well as advise Government on all matters pertaining to aviation.