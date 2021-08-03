Zimbabwe: Katsande Congratulates Chiefs

FORMER Warriors skipper, Willard Katsande, has congratulated Kaizer Chiefs, after they won their first piece of silverware without the influential Zimbabwean.

Amakhosi beat eternal rivals, Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to claim the season-opening Carling Black Label Cup. The match had ended goalless in regulation time on Sunday.

And, for the first time in a decade, Katsande wasn't part of the Soweto Derby after he was released by the Glamour Boys, last week. This was Kaizer Chiefs' first victory over Pirates, in this final, of the two-team competition, since winning 1-0, in 2017.

Katsande said he feels he is still part of the family and has every reason to celebrate.

"Winning the Soweto Derby is always sweet, no-matter the prize, and claiming the prestigious Cup, after beating Orlando Pirates, is the kind of stuff that we all want to see at Kaizer Chiefs," said Katsande.

"Like I have said before, no-matter where I will be, I am always part of the Kaizer Chiefs family. I had my time, and I am very grateful, to the family.

"They have won a prestigious title and I feel like I have also won. The attachment that I have for that club is massive and I always want to see them winning.

"I would like to say congratulations, to coach Stuart Baxter, and the boys, for a job well done."

Warriors talisman, Khama Billiat, started the match on Sunday and gave a good account of himself.

The 31-year-old was a huge doubt, in the run-up to the match, due to an injury concerns, but he recovered in time, to make the starting 11.

He hobbled off the field, towards the end of the encounter, after sprinting towards a loose ball, with what appeared to be cramp. But, he was treated, and returned on the pitch.

Having been part of the squad, which failed to sustain their campaign, in the 2019-2020 season in which they surrendered the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns, on the last day of the season, Katsande believes Sunday's win could be a good omen.

"The team needs to build from here, the victory is a good omen and, as a team, it's good for confidence, good for self-belief," said Katsande.

"It's a sign of a good season, to come, and we hope that the campaign will be trophy-laden."

With Lebogang Manyama out, Chiefs threw in Lebohang Lesako, Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus, in midfield.

Katsande hasn't revealed where he will be heading, ahead of the next season, with reports claiming they have been interest, from a number of top teams, including Amazulu.

The KwaZulu-Natal side qualified to represent South Africa in CAF Champions League, after finishing second, in the championship race, last season.

They are in the market, as they seek to bolster their squad, ahead of the competition, which starts next month.

Katsande is understood to have been promised a role in the technical team, for the development sides at Chiefs.