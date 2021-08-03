Zimbabwe: Productive Farmers to Get Support

Productive farmers with a good track record of production and repayment of loans are set to benefit from the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), also known as Command Agriculture Special Programme for Import Substitution during the 2021/22 season.

The programme, which will be financed by CBZ and Agricultural Finance Corporation formerly Agribank, is set to benefit 5 000 farmers.

Preference would be given to those with functional irrigation and those farming in high rainfall potential areas.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka said NEAPS will be funded partly through AFC and CBZ backed by Government performance guarantees for the contracted farmers through Treasury.

"The scheme is targeting to establish 440 000 hectares. The target is 390 000 hectares of maize and 40 000 hectares of soya beans," he said in the state of preparedness report.

"The AFC Land and Agriculture Development Bank will support farmers in the 2021/22 summer season with funding for seed, fertilisers, chemicals, mechanisation, irrigation, electricity, labour, combine harvesting services and transport, among others.

"AFC Land and Agriculture Development Bank together with AMA will raise $20 billion through agro bills. Private players will be invited to participate," he said.

Minister Masuka said the input package will be informed by soil analysis, adding that beneficiaries will include smallholder, medium and large producers and input suppliers in the value chain.

"The beneficiaries will be selected by the bank subject to internal credit vetting processes and policies. All fertiliser and chemical companies have been given their contracts, ZFC, Windmill, FSG and others are the companies contracted to supply both basal and top-dressing fertilisers," he said.