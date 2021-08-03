Namibia: Alleged Baby Killer Still On the Run

The police have appealed to the public to aid in the arrest of an unknown mother, whose baby was found floating in a pond at Ohamwaala in the Outapi constituency on Saturday.

Police regional commander Titus Shikongo said the mother's identity is unknown; hence, the suspect has not yet been arrested.

"The police are appealing to the members of the public who might have known of a person in their homes or surrounding areas who had a baby or an expecting mother who disappeared from the area or who is still in the area but does not have a baby to notify the police to assist in apprehending the culprit," said Shikongo.

Shikongo said the appeal is not only limited to the surrounding areas, as the person might have come from another place to conceal the crime.

The unknown mother is facing a charge of murder. Shikongo said the baby is estimated to be about two months old.

The baby was discovered by boys who were herding goats in the area.

The police suspect that the unknown mother is believed to have killed her baby girl before dumping her body in the pond.

The body will be taken to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Investigations into the matter are underway.